October 5, 2016
What is natural gas heating?

Natural Gas

Gas is the better option for financial savings, reliability and comfort.

When it comes to heating your property and water, cooking and drying out clothes, you have got alternatives! Choose Alagasco. We’re the great heat. Propane is:

Economical

  • Most basic fuel devices cost a lower amount cash to operate than electric devices.
  • And, Alagasco offers a variety of rebates whenever you purchase brand-new gas appliances.

    • Trustworthy

  • Most natural gas devices work even if the electrical energy is out.
  • Since the propane system is underground, outages are unusual.
  • Propane is a plentiful, domestically created gasoline it is possible to rely on for your family’s power requirements.

    • Effective

  • Natural gas devices are faster and employ less power than electric devices.
  • Propane dryers utilize less power and that can dry clothing quicker than electric dryers.
  • Propane warm water heaters heat water twice as quick as electric liquid heating units.
  • Gas furnaces will last longer than electric heat pumps and deliver heat around 25° F hotter. (a fresh high-efficiency propane furnace and cooling system can help to save as much as $1, 200 a-year in running prices.)
  • 90per cent of natural gas that goes into the pipeline reaches you, the customer. Only a mere 10percent associated with the energy is lost in the act.
  • Producing and delivering electrical energy is 2/3 less efficient. Only 30percent associated with the power regularly create electricity in fact reaches your house. What this means is 70percent of the energy is lost along the way. Part of its lost while burning power generate electrical energy. The remainder is lost into the transmission and circulation associated with the electrical energy to your house.
    Source: www.alagasco.com


