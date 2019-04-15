What is furnace oil?

Furnace oil is a number 2, distillate heating oil.

Which makes use of furnace oil?

Furnace oil is employed to heat up domestic and commercial buildings.

Oil heat may be the best, most efficient way to heat up a house or business. Gasoline oil is a rather steady, non-explosive, combustible item. It addresses a few of the security problems various other fuels. The high BTU content found in a litre of oil results in the efficiency verses the same measure of electricity, propane or gas.