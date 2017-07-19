Slomins oil Long Island

At Slomin’s, we genuinely believe that our employees are our main resource simply because they result in the difference between a good business and outstanding business. Everyday Slomin’s obtains compliments from our customers about our staff members’ helpfulness, knowledge, and professionalism. Many customers cite our staff members among the major causes due to their respect to Slomin’s.

All of us is made from intelligent, ethical, hardworking those with great ideas, passion, and a determination to meet our consumers. Whether your talent lie in installments and solution, product sales and marketing and advertising, customer support,

or administration, we are constantly interested in high quality men and women.

Although our corporate headquarters is on Long Island, Slomin’s has local offices throughout the mid-Atlantic area. Even as we still grow, we're generating even more possibilities to establish a great job here. Contribute your skills to a leader in your home safety and HVAC industries – come join united states!