Home heating oil prices on Long Island

As cold temperatures methods, numerous property owners are deciding whether to lock in theirprices. It really is an alternative that can spend less with fluctuating costs, however it don't exactly pay-off last year.

On an 80-degree time, the Dolce household had 196 gallons of home heating oil brought to their Rye Brook residence. Susan Dolce stated she was astonished when the lady spouse place in your order.

"And I thought, it really is 150 degrees outside, will you be sure that's sensible?" she said. "He stated, 'the costs are so excellent, it is too-good to be real.' So he's filling up the tank."

Warming oil costs are hovering around $2 per gallon, and Paul Fortuna of A&N Heating Oil says the low prices are a victory for customers even as we go to the colder months.

"does not impact me personally at all, " he said. "I make so much a gallon, and if it falls, the customer saves cash."

A year ago, numerous residents secured in when prices had been low, simply to see them fall even lower. Just what exactly about this year?

"It is a crapshoot, " Fortuna said. "You don't know very well what it is going to do from year to-year. But inventory within the U.S. is up, and so I think the costs will stay reasonable."

Experts within the field agree and state just last year's mild winter lead to a glut of oil in the eastern coast.

"we are something such as 60 million drums, we are something similar to 80 percent above the five-year average, " stated Jeff Mower, of S&P Global Platts. "It's many stock."

Numerous oil businesses, A&N included, are ready utilize clients trying to re-work agreements should rates drop after locking in. A bet will be shop around, and also to that end, the Westchester County's Board of Legislators web site features a cost tracker.