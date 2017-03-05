March 5, 2017
Natural gas home heating systems
Typically, half your home’s power costs are allocated to heating. Natural gas home heating systems cost less to use than other fuels. Regardless of where you live, natural gas is considered the most economical choice. This is the reason many homebuyers across the country choose propane.
Breathe easier when you choose propane:
- Comfort: temperature from an all-natural gas furnace or boiler feels warm and cozy. That’s because the air is around 25 degrees hotter compared to temperature from an electrical temperature pump.
- Performance: Today’s fuel furnaces are to 98percent efficient. Oil home heating methods, in comparison, can reach maximum effectiveness degrees of just 87per cent.
- Expense: In most places, a high-efficiency gas furnace costs around 60percent less to use than a standard oil heating system or over to 40per cent not as much as an electric heat pump or electric furnace.
- Reliability: gas furnaces are very durable. On average, a normal gas furnace will last six many years longer than an electrical heat pump and 5 years more than an oil furnace.
- Value: gas furnaces and boilers do not require expensive back-up or supplemental methods. For a tailored, instant report as to how much you’ll salvage with gas, go to our Home Heating Savings Calculator.
- Clean: gas may be the cleanest-burning fossil gas offered. Which means it’s much better when it comes to environment than warming oil, electrical energy, or wood. Versus an electric temperature pump or electric furnace, a natural gasoline home heating gives off to 65percent less carbon, lowers nitrous oxide emissions by up to 81per cent, and practically eliminates sulfur oxide emissions.
