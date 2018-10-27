Central Mass home heating oil prices

R.J. McDonald has been supplying home heating oil to Central Massachusetts domiciles for more than 50 years. Our reputation of providing competitive rates backed by many dependable professional twenty-four hour service is unrivaled in your community. We could also recommend a variety of money saving programs designed to assist clients like you budget your fuel prices.

Customer Feedback

Thank you for such prompt service when we ran from oil last Wednesday. Your readiness to simply accept united states as a unique client and deliver prior to the snow violent storm had been reassuring to my loved ones. D. M.

AUTOMATIC DISTRIBUTION

Our advanced computer system calculates when you really need gasoline according to heat as well as your use record. By using this information, you can be sure deliveries are created to your home on a timely basis.

SECURED PRICE PRODUCTS

We provide several alternatives for you to definitely prevent unforeseen price increases. You can easily make the most of our money saving prepaid plans or perhaps the mobility of spreading your repayments out with this spending plan programs.

We provide fixed rates on demand year round.

PROPANE

No real matter what particular propane solution your property or business needs R.J. McDonald can provide competitive prices, dependability, and expert solution. We install Kohler generators, underground tanks as well as piping throughout the house.

Tank Installation

R.J. McDonald will coordinate with you a personalized policy for installing your propane tank. We also provide the required information for acquiring condition and local permits and approvals.

GETTING A BRAND NEW CUSTOMER IS NOT HARD

Whether it’s a fresh installation or you have propane. R.J. McDonald tends to make becoming a customer of ours… simple. We could notify your overall supplier to pick up their particular tank. We're going to secure any permits if necessary.