The annual fuel application efficiency score, of AFUE, is employed to score individual system considering effectiveness, and electric boilers more often than not price at 100 perfect, indicating these are typically better at switching the electricity they use into heat. However, this score can be deceptive as power plants, which must convert temperature into electrical energy, tend to be less efficient than methods that merely deliver the heat generated from gasoline. Consequently, their particular total effectiveness can be rated badly according to the fuel they normally use.

Dual-fuel methods have an additional benefit over electrical boilers: flexibility. Home owners may use oil home heating during much of the year and have the ability to fall right back on wood home heating if their oil products tend to be interrupted or if rates come to be prohibitively expensive.

Older oil- and food-fired systems function far less efficiently than regulations in 2015 typically permit, and many methods drop power as a result of suboptimal combustion and venting. Wood methods, particularly, need to release particulate matter and combustion byproducts, as well as heat can be lost in the process.

