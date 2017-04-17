Most efficient heating

If you are looking a fresh heating and cooling system for your house, you are asking ‘what is the best or most effective system available?’

Really, search no further. ClimateMaster’s Trilogy® 45 geothermal heat pump system exceeds 45 EER, that will be currently the greatest in the industry.

EER means energy savings Rating and it is regularly rate geothermal heat pump cooling performance because of the the atmosphere Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute/International guidelines Organization.

Most of the time, the greater an EER suggests the greater efficient system the body is, while the more income it could save you on the home’s bills.

Additionally, the Trilogy 45 system is known as ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2015 for surpassing stringent effectiveness requirements.

The Trilogy 45 is really efficient due to the way that the Trilogy 45 operates. Traditional cooling and heating methods begin to deliver your heating or air conditioning and stop whenever desired temperature is fulfilled. Turning in, or beginning again to give you heating or air conditioning, calls for most energy.

Meanwhile, the Trilogy 45 system works at reduced rates for longer periods, maintaining a continuing comfortableness while using less power as a consequence of maybe not constantly turning on / off.

The Trilogy 45 system is made to run gradually and consistently for maximum effectiveness and top savings. On an incredibly hot or cool time, the Trilogy 45 increases and delivers complete convenience (ability) regardless of the outdoor environment temperature.

Domestic hot water is now the 2nd largest individual of energy in US houses today (more than air-con generally in most places in the U . S)¹.

To lessen warm water costs, ClimateMaster created a patent-pending technology labeled as Q-Mode® that attains over 80percent cost savings by producing full-time, year-round warm water at 500percent+ performance.

Additionally, Q-Mode provides extra energy cost savings from free cooling when simultaneously heating water applying this technology. Q-Mode makes Trilogy unique from other items through such reduced working expenses attainable.

An Award-Winning Heating and Cooling Program

Our Trilogy system was named among top 100 most technically significant products introduced available on the market. Co-developed aided by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Trilogy Q-Mode won a prestigious R&D 100 Award for 2013, acknowledging Trilogy’s groundbreaking enhancement in heat pump technology and energy efficiency.

Ultra-Quiet Operation

Trilogy 45 is so quiet that you will barely know it's working. The machine was designed to function gradually and regularly, and unlike standard air supply methods, there are not any loud outside fans to disturb you or your next-door neighbors.

Protection and Cleanliness

Geothermal systems use no flames to warm your property, so dangerous carbon monoxide and fuel leaks tend to be eliminated. The Trilogy 45 geothermal Series makes use of foil-faced insulation and a stainless steel drain pan for simple cleaning.

Inhale Quicker with Better Indoor Quality Of Air

The Trilogy 45 delivers exceptional air purification for improved interior air quality using MERV 11 filters and improved air change considering extended run times.