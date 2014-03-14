Current prices of oil for heating

Every day there is not always a mirrored correlation between crude and home heating oil cost movement. It will but trend in identical path in the long run.

Observing and comparing this trend will allow you to monitor our retail prices and to observe how your “fixed” or “capped” cost program struggled to obtain your

Fixed cost: once you buy a hard and fast amount of gallons at certain cost for a season.

Capped cost: When your oil cost varies with all the market to a set maximum or capped price.

Request Warming Fuel Service Today

Picking a gas provider really should not be a guessing game very often leads to costly mistakes. Our budget programs and price protection guarantees make sure that your residence gas bills stay foreseeable so that as reasonable that you can.

Budget Plan

This convenient program allows you to purchase your house heating requires in twelve equal monthly payments.

PrePayment

With this specific popular program, buy all your oil during summer and lock-in for starters fixed price. Our PrePayment customers get dependable deliveries all year-long, plus usually spend a per gallon price lower than those instead of our PrePayment plan.

Senior Citizen Discounts

To simply help our area older persons manage their particular spending plans, you can expect a discount on qualifying programs. If you should be 65 years or older, you'll take advantage of this money-saving alternative. Automated warming Fuels distribution is included in our complete happiness Guarantee. To set up for oil distribution or a burner solution contract, contact us today at 215-799-2003 or phone toll-free at 866-669-3747

Testimonial

Quick, courteous, efficient & informative, the corporation features it-all. Exemplary solution!"

Dan W., ManagerBethlehem, PA