Distillate fuel oil: a broad classification for starters associated with petroleum portions stated in standard distillation businesses. It offers diesel fuels and gas oils. Items generally No. 1, No. 2, and number 4 diesel gas are employed in on-highway diesel engines, like those in vehicles and automobiles, also off-highway motors, like those in railroad locomotives and farming machinery. Products known as # 1, # 2, and No. 4 gasoline natural oils are used mostly for area heating and energy generation.

No. 1 Distillate: A light petroleum distillate that can be used as either a diesel fuel (see #1 Diesel Fuel) or a fuel oil. See No.1 Gas Oil .

# 1 Diesel gasoline: A light distillate gas oil that features distillation temperatures of 550 degrees Fahrenheit in the 90-percent point and fulfills the specifications defined in ASTM Specification D 975. It's found in high-speed diesel engines, such as those in town buses and similar cars. See .

#1 gasoline Oil: A light distillate fuel oil which has had distillation temperatures of 400 degrees Fahrenheit at the 10-percent data recovery point and 550 levels Fahrenheit at the 90-percent point and meets the requirements defined in ASTM Specification D 396. It's utilized mainly as gas for lightweight outdoor stoves and lightweight outdoor heaters. See .

No. 2 Distillate: A petroleum distillate which you can use as either a diesel gasoline (see # 2 Diesel gasoline definition) or a fuel oil. See .

# 2 Diesel gas: a gasoline that has a distillation heat of 640 degrees Fahrenheit on 90-percent recovery point and satisfies the specifications defined in ASTM Specification D 975. It is utilized in high-speed diesel engines, like those in railway locomotives, trucks, and cars. See .

No. 2 gasoline oil (home heating oil): A distillate fuel oil that includes a distillation conditions of 400 degrees Fahrenheit during the 10-percent recovery point and 640 degrees Fahrenheit on 90-percent recovery point and satisfies the specifications defined in ASTM Specification D 396. It's found in atomizing kind burners for domestic heating and for modest capability commercial/industrial burner devices. See .

Number 4 gasoline: A distillate fuel oil created by blending distillate gas oil and residual gasoline oil stocks. It conforms with ASTM Specification D 396 or Federal Specification VV-F-815C and it is used thoroughly in professional flowers and in commercial burner installations that are not built with preheating services. In addition includesemployed for reasonable- and medium-speed diesel motors and conforms to ASTM Specification D 975.

No. 4 Diesel Fuel and # 4 gas Oil: See #4 gas.