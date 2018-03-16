Home heating oil Distributors

Falcon Oil has been a number one home heating oil supplier for Northeast Pennsylvania for more than 30 years. As a local supplier, we comprehend your home heating oil requires better than any other company. With convenient choices like our automatic distribution system, Falcon Oil means that our customers never ever come to an end of oil! Irrespective the weather, you are able to be determined by Falcon Oil for trustworthy service which means you never ever miss a fill up.

Our Services At Glance

Will-call System

Same Time Solution

Automated Distribution

Flexible Repayments

24/7 HVAC provider (via our lover, PICA HVAC)

Oil Tanks Estimator

*As a result of escalating expenses, Falcon Oil is implementing a policy for the next home heating oil season that prior deliveries needs to be paid in complete so that you can obtain future deliveries. This policy will impact automatic delivery system customers.

If a spending plan program is implemented and payments tend to be kept up-to-date, Falcon Oil will maintain uninterrupted distribution service throughout the year.

Partnering To Create You Better Service

Falcon Oil is proudly partnered with PICA HVAC to create you heating, air conditioning and electric set up & service. In the case of a crisis, PICA can be acquired 24/7 to help you. Call .

Repair and Conservation Recommendations

Keep your heating system well-maintained throughout every season with this upkeep and preservation recommendations: