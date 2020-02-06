Heat for gas

Should you use propane heating instead of a heat pump in your house? Some state the interest in heat pumps is fueled by unreasonable exuberance. Other people say that since they need supplemental temperature, temperature pump overall performance isn't acceptable. Another group claims you will get a far better HERS Index making use of gas-heat.

Just how's people to decide? A few of the folks who state these exact things tend to be smart, established, and well respected within the HVAC and energy savings communities.

Soothing the chaos

The very first reply to the lead question in this specific article is yes, it might be better for you to use natural gas heating in your home. The next answer is no, you are best off with an electric powered temperature pump. You also can reverse the order. This means that, top response is, it depends.

The reality is that whoever states never or constantly is usually wrong, particularly when considering which products, materials, or technologies to utilize in your house. regarding gasoline home heating versus temperature pumps, here are some for the problems you'll want to consider:

Climate zone

Electricity vs. gas rates and solution charges

Where your electrical energy comes from

Building enclosure

Modern gear

Climate zone

It doesn't make most good sense to include a fuel furnace in Valdosta, Georgia or Phoenix, Arizona. In which air conditioning lots dominate, heat pumps do, too.

The additional north you choose to go, the more gas heat you will find. That is switching, though, because building enclosures are becoming better (much more airtight and much better insulated) and because we much better heat pumps.