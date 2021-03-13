Carroll Fuel Home

March 13, 2021
Strong neighborhood roots & a devotion to excellence

Carroll Independent Fuel was offering communities in Baltimore, Maryland, region for more than 100 years.

Our success has-been attained by regularly following the concepts of excellent service. To us, this means quality workmanship, rock-solid dependability and performing all we can to make sure customer satisfaction. Our solutions are backed by our family’s individual commitment to your security and comfort.

In 1907, Benson Phelps and Carroll Faye opened a coal garden on Franklin Road in Baltimore. The Carroll Independent Gas Business was created.

In those days, Carroll delivered coal and timber to houses throughout Baltimore by horse-drawn truck. The procedure soon expanded to a second lawn, offering both commercial soft-coal and anthracite hard coal for residential usage.

Mr. Phelps assumed complete ownership associated with the company after Mr. Faye offered his interest, plus Carroll locations were established through the entire 1920s and 30s.

By 1935, the switch had been on. Oil had been rapidly displacing coal while the energy of preference. Carroll Independent adapted by opening several oil burner showrooms around Baltimore, incorporating tankers to your fleet and offering broadened solutions to facilitate our developing domestic and commercial customers.

From horse-drawn coal wagons to today’s high-tech distribution automobiles, Carroll is promoting into the dependable full-service organization specialized in your residential and commercial service and gas needs!

Benson Phelps’ sons Richard, Stanley and Calvin handled Carroll’s steady development up through the 1970s. The purchases of Herman Fisher Oil, Dunlap gas, County Fuel business, Blomeier Brothers, Kustom Fuel, Clark Oil, S. Lease Warner, Toomey, Berwyn gas and L.C. Parker gasoline since then have significantly increased Carroll’s customers and range of products and services. Carroll Independent gas Co.’s most recent purchase had been W.D. Groff & Son.

Through the 1980s, Carroll gas finalized a contract with CITGO Petroleum and established itself inside branded gas business. Several years later, Carroll entered into a brand new cooperation with Mobil, providing Carroll two powerful brands to create towards the market. In January 2006, Carroll added a third brand name with the help of 70 BP outlets to its current community of 140 dealers.

These days, Carroll Fuel can be powerful as ever before. Our wealthy heritage has taught united states the significance of customer care, so we consistently follow the values of quality, reliability and solution upon which our company ended up being started nearly a century ago. Whenever you access a relationship with Carroll gas, you may be confident you can easily rely on Carroll for many of gas and service needs.

