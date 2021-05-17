10 Tips for Cozy Warm House

May 17, 2021
It is still quite cold outside, it is quite a winter. Now it is the time of the year when spring is so close that we can actually feel it is coming. Still, this feeling is deceptive. That is why it so important to feel comfortable, calm and relaxed. So here are some tips for you to make your home cozy and warm place to spend the rest of the cold days. You can actually use them to refresh your rooms to design a new one if you are moving. By the way, if you are planning one, oakville movers are the first tip for you. But if you do not, just use the below list to create the atmosphere warmth in your house or apartment.

1. Reading nook

There is nothing better than staying at home with a good book while the weather is snowy or rainy, whatever, that is why a reading nook is always a good choice to add some coziness to your house.

2. Blankets

Everyone who wants to enjoy warmth and comfort of staying at home needs to try knitted blankets!

3. Pillows

If you want to add an extra comfort to your house, consider pillows. You can just use some floor pillows to create a more friendly atmosphere or to use knitted pillows that will make your place look absolutely cozy.

4. Knick Knacks

To add some personality to your living rooms, use knick knacks. For example, if you love traveling, you can collect various ones from different countries, or you can just collect cats, horses, cars, whatever you love.

5. Family Photos

Keeping family photo on display always looks nice. Just look for some DIY frames instead of traditional ones to create a unique atmosphere.

6. Candles

Candles are nearly the synonym to romance. Its light is warm and magnetizing, so if you want to add some intimacy, do not forget about candles. By the way, you can just keep candles as small presents for your friends.

7. Lamps

Add some light to your room is always a good thing to do. Just look for various designs and choose the one (or maybe a couple) you love most. Do not forget that you can use lamps just as a decor.

8. Curtains

Look at your curtains and try to imagine them mixed up with some another textures and colors. Why not try?

9. Plants

Plants at home can be used both as elements of decor and the mean to bring some fresh air. Furthermore, it is a good alternative or addition to keeping pets.

10. String Lights

To add some magic, use string lights to decor your home, both inside and outside.



