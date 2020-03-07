AC Repair Guide

With the invention of the modern AC, it has become an integral part of our life. Air conditions are used everywhere, starting from your own house to your working place. In the summer period, it guarantees comfortable temperatures, allowing us to feel comfortable as well. Still, sometimes there is a need in ac repair.

If you need to repair your AC, sometimes, if the problem lies in improper cleaning, you can do it by yourself, but it is always better to leave this work for professionals. Still, if you think that the first option is a better choice, let take a look at how AC works.

Central AC consists of two main components. The first one is the condenser, usually located outside the house. The second one is evaporator, mounted in the main duct junction.

Most of ACs work together with a forced-air distribution system set in your house. It means that the cool air is going through the same motor, blower, and ductwork as a hot air in winter period. So when you turn you AC on, hot air from your house goes to the furnace through the return-air duct. The blower moves the hot air across the cooled evaporator coil. After this, the cool air is delivered through ducts. That is why the temperatures inside your house decrease. But when you turn your AC on but the house does not get cooled, there is a chance that the problem lies in the distribution system.

Considering the fact that both the evaporator and the condenser are sealed, you will need a professional service to repair your AC. Furthermore, AC requires professional inspection before every cooling season, so you will need professional maintenance anyways. It is also initial to make a proper cleaning and checkups. You have to understand, that if you want your system to operate at peak efficiency, you can make some manipulations including proper cleaning by yourself. But if you have some problems with air cooling, it is always a better option to ask for professional service.