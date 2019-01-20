Maine home heating oil prices

January 20, 2019
PORTLAND, Maine — The statewide average price for heating oil dropped again in the last few days, to $1.77 per gallon, the lowest price recorded since condition surveys started in 2004.

The Governor’s Energy workplace reported the cost of home heating oil has actually averaged $1.95 per gallon through the existing heating period. The low expense stands to save the common Maine home about $1, 600 over just last year, predicated on a use of 900 gallons the heating season.

Changed into comparable home heating unit values, their state energy office reported that the price tag on heating oil was below gas, propane, kerosene, wood pellets, cable wood and electrical energy, although real temperature acquired from each gas origin varies in line with the efficiency of specific home heating methods.

The most recent study discovered the best price statewide for heating oil was at $1.40 per gallon, measured inside the southwestern part of the state. The best price had been logged at $2.05 per gallon, into the main an element of the condition.

The energy workplace stated the price falls are in line aided by the autumn of benchmark western Tx Intermediate and Brent crude oil, of both trading this week below $30 a barrel, costs last hit-in 2003.

