Cheapest home heating oil Northern Ireland

Many families in Northern Ireland (c.68percent) are influenced by oil as their primary temperature supply.

Usually the least expensive method to purchase oil is within volume (eg 900 litres) as smaller levels of oil cost more per litre to deliver. But huge one off volume deliveries of oil can be a hard way to buy oil for many families plus they may have no choice but to purchase smaller, more expensive, volumes. However there is certainly ways to fight this…oil purchasing clubs.

Oil buying clubs depend on an easy, but effective premise…the more people from who purchase oil collectively the greater the fee are paid off. Households can purchase as little as 200 litres of oil and when all club member orders are positioned collectively a much better price are available plus the preserving made handed down similarly to all.

We've been in cooperation with Bryson Energy to determine a community of oil buying groups in Northern Ireland. There are now 27 groups with more than 3, 000 people across Northern Ireland.

Members could expect cost savings of between £15 and £30 on the oil orders. People have-been attaining a saving of 10percent+ regarding the most popular quantity 500li*.

*This is the normal preserving for 500li in comparison to Consumer Council average rates.

An average of one 20 litre drum prices approx £8 to fill at pumps plus it takes five drums in order to make 100 litre which cost approx £40. The minimal order a member can place with an oil club is 200 litres at Sept 2016 this price around £62.