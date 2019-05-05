May 5, 2019
As

Above ground home heating oil tanks

Home Heating Oil

Will Your Oil Tank lead to Contaminating Local Liquid Products?

In 1998 the Maine State Legislature granted authority towards Maine division of ecological Protection to establish the Aboveground Home Heating Oil storing Tank Replacement system (AST). This program is intended to prevent oil spills that will contaminate personal and community drinking water materials. Knowledge indicates that cleaning up after a spill is a lot more pricey that replacing an unsafe oil tank before a spill happens.

The Department understands that the expense of changing petroleum tanks could be significant particularly for reasonable- earnings households. So that you can assist tank proprietors buy the replacement of those hazardous tanks, the Department made plans for grants through the State's eleven Community Action Agencies. The program provides resources to get rid of ASTs at single family members, owner occupied, residential families.

Source: www.maine.gov


