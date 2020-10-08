Slomins heating oil
Okay already been a Petro consumer as long as i have had my house. I recently got punched into the instinct with my last delivery and my solution agreement is up.
Slomins quoted myself 3.09 per gallon with a 109 service contract.
Any person have their service? Good, bad, indifferent?
Can help you a lot better than Slomins and Petro if you shop around. IMO, they're practically the 2 priciest on the market.
I had slomin's for approximately three months. We locked in at $2.79 plus the solution agreement. They did a tuneup a couple weeks after we signed up which worked out really. Have not required all of them apart from that. I also ask them to for my home security system therefore I conserve some extra bucks on my alarm costs each month.
Will Petro match Slomins number for oil and agreement?They'dn't in my situation. Figured we'll provide Slomins a shot for annually and view how they do.
Before we switched to gas-heat I'd Slomins for many years. Never ever had difficulty using them.
I had Slomins for one 12 months. Their particular service was great - they performed an in depth tuneup, inspected exhaust gases, etc.. to ensure the burner is working correctly. Their deliveries were constantly timely.
Their particular customer support on the other hand ended up being awful. I held getting different answers regarding whenever my agreement date ended, how much oil i consumed, etc...
This current year i got General to grudgingly match Slomin's cost but i'd get back to them if their price was right.
