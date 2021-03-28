K1 prices Maine

Popular CAP Plan

For heating oil consumers, you've got an amount Cap, therefore you pay no more than the Cap price, and you are clearly perhaps not subjected to potentially escalating rates. Additionally you get the advantageous asset of downside security at no cost, so if oil prices decline, your price does too. The Cap program provides total peace of mind, so whatever the market does, we've you covered. Join the Maritime Energy popular Arrange and accept cost security, top-notch service, and many extra advantages.

Capped Cost For Period

Protect 16¢/gallon on Warming Gasoline

Protect 5¢/gallon within petrol Pump

Make payments of the identical amount every month. 2¢ per gallon heating fuel discount off our cash cost. Enjoy cost Cap cover on your gas oil, Bioheat, and K-1 through the whole home heating period. The cap pricing is the most you certainly will spend. If cost decreases, you certainly will spend the low price. Whatever, you are safeguarded. Automatic Delivery: We’ll anticipate your price of consumption and routine deliveries for the heating season. 5¢ per gallon gasoline rebate at some of our Maritime Farms efficiency shops throughout Mid-Coast Maine with your Maritime 24/7 Card. Conserve an additional 2¢ off the cash cost (18¢ total) with automated withdrawal from a checking or family savings. It's simple—no stamps. Make Interest: We spend 0.2percent yearly interest paid month-to-month on any credit balance. No finance charges on reports in good standing. Annual Comprehensive Service anticipate your heat which includes a yearly tune-up and emergency service. Service plans might be budgeted for the convenience. Price Insurance Fee is applicable to get the “cap”. Our Drawback Cover is free!

Budget CAP Arrange

With Maritime Energy’s Budget Plan, budgeting your yearly heating gasoline expense is not difficult. Just give us a call. Whether you temperature with oil, K1, propane, or Bioheat we are going to allow you to calculate your yearly gas usage and establish a monthly budget plan that'll not just make paying easier, but will in truth help you save money.