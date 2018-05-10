Fuel oil heaters for home

May 10, 2018
Toyostove Laser oil heaters are among the many fuel-efficient heating systems on the planet therefore the hottest heater in Alaska. Many owners enjoy annual cost savings of 40%-70per cent over oil, natural gas, propane, and electric heating methods. In other words, proprietors have more temperature for the money than with every other heating system. We like Toyostove Laser oil heaters a great deal we expertly service, install, restoration and carry components for many Toyostove Laser heater models.

Toyostove Laser 300

Toyostove Laser 530

Toyostove Laser 560

Toyostove Laser 60AT

Toyostove Laser 730

Toyostove Laser 730AT

We carry three particular Toyotomi Oil Miser services and products: the OM-23 oil heater, the OM-148 on demand oil-fired water heater, and the OM-180 boiler/water heater. Whether you are looking to heat up your home or cabin, enjoy the efficiency and economy of an on-demand hot-water heater, or put in a hydronic heat, Toyotomi Oil Miser is a wise option!

Oil Miser OM-23 Oil Heating System

  • Home heating Region: 960 sq. ft. - 1150 sq. ft
  • Proportions (WxHxD): 19.6" x 23.75" x 16.5"
  • Timer: Thermostatically Controlled, Programmable Temperature Options

Oil Miser OM-148 On-Demand Water Heater

Oil Miser OM-180 Continuous Liquid Heater/Boiler

The NordicStoves tend to be vibrant or convection heating units in design sizes: fundamental 68 (6800 BTU), Basic 130 (13, 000 BTU), Basic 250 (25, 000 BTU), and fundamental 400 (40, 000 BTU). NordicStove oil heaters need no electricity. Well suited for heating your ship, cabin, or house. Heavy stovetop is ideal for cooking.

NordicStove Basic

NordicStove Convector

NordicStove Deluxe
