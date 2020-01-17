Average price of fuel oil

Trading Screen Item NameFuel Oil Futures APOTrading Screen Hub Name180cst SingContract Sign

SZS

Hedge Instrument

The delta hedge when it comes to 180 CST Singapore Fuel Oil typical cost choice is the 180 CST Singapore gas Oil Cargoes Swap Future (SZS).

Contract Size

1, 000 metric tonnes

Unit of Trading

Any several of 1, 000 metric tonnes

Money

US Dollars and cents

Trading Cost Quotation

One cent ($0.01) per metric tonne

Payment Cost Quotation

One tenth of just one penny ($0.001) per metric tonne

Minimum Cost Fluctuation Final Trading Day

Final Trading day's the contract thirty days

Alternative Type

Choices are Asian-style and will be instantly exercised regarding the expiry day if they're "in the income". The Swap Future caused by exercise straight away visits cash settlement relieving market members associated with should concern by themselves with liquidation or exercise problems. If a choice is "out regarding the money" it will expire immediately. It is not permitted to work out the possibility on other time or in any circumstances versus final Trading Day. No handbook workout is allowed.

Expiry16:30 London Time.

Automated workout options tend to be pre-set to exercise agreements which are one minimal price fluctuation or even more "in the funds" with reference to the appropriate research price. Members cannot override automatic exercise configurations or manually enter exercise guidelines for this agreement.

The guide cost will likely be a price in USD and cents per metric tonne in line with the average associated with assessment rates of the Platts180 CST Singapore gas Oil Swap Future for agreement thirty days. When exercised against, the Clearing home, at its discernment, selects vendors against which to exercise on a pro-rata basis.

Option Premium / Routine Margin

The 180 CST Singapore Fuel Oil typical Price Options are premium-paid-upfront options. The traded advanced will for that reason be debited by the Clearing home from the Buyer and credited towards Seller from the morning for the working day following day of trade. Members that very long premium-paid-upfront options will get a Net Liquidating Value (NLV) credit to the value of the advanced which is after that familiar with offset the preliminary margin requirement flowing from both these choices and positions in other power contracts. Members that are quick premium-paid-upfront choices will get an NLV debit besides their initial margin necessity. NLV is determined day-to-day with reference to the settlement price of the choice.

Hit Price Intervals