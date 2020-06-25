June 25, 2020
Jim Carroll drives through

Maine Fuel

Warm House

Situated in the centre of downtown Lewiston in historic Lyceum Hall, Fuel is today's bistro. Our food is a nod to Country French, with offerings like NY Strip steak frites, our infamous braised chicken shank, French onion soup as well as other friendly preferences. We round out our selection with increased comfortable alternatives like our ribeye hamburger, mac and mozzarella cheese or a hearty croque monsieur. (That’s a ham and mozzarella cheese sandwich, served hot and topped with cheese sauce). Mon dieu!

Our spirits program, is, well, spirited. From craft cocktail offerings to an amazing selection of single malt scotch, we’ve first got it covered.

Wine? Yes! Our wine list has-been granted your wine Spectator Award of Excellence for 6 years running, and now we offer over 150 choices. What about worth? You can expect over 25 bottles of wine for $25 or underneath. And, with 14 wines offered by the glass, we some thing for everybody.

Gas is certainly not stuffy, or fancy. Our objective would be to provide exceptional food and solution, without attitude.

Source: www.fuelmaine.com


Share this article





Related Posts


Oil burner heating systems
Oil burner heating systems
March 3, 2016
Cost of heating system
Cost of heating system
December 10, 2015
Cheap heating systems
Cheap heating systems
October 20, 2015

Interesting fact
If you want the HVAC system to work properly and efficiently, you will have to consider some factors that can influence its work. Any professional HVAC Repair company will provide you the information about rightsizing, system updating and types of refrigerant used. You will have to consider these factors before installing the system to let it show its best.
Latest Posts
Maine Fuel
Maine Fuel
Situated in the centre of downtown Lewiston…
June 25, 2020
Heating oil Hartford CT
Heating oil Hartford…
As a number one neighborhood provider…
June 20, 2020
Propane heaters homes
Propane heaters…
60 lb. tank bolted to the floor next…
June 15, 2020
Home heating oil Tank gauge
Home heating…
Understanding your Oil Storage Space…
June 10, 2020
Cost of home heating oil
Cost of home…
Rob Oberg provides oil to a property…
June 5, 2020
Search
Featured posts
  • Oil burner heating systems
  • Cost of heating system
  • Cheap heating systems
  • Home oil heating systems
  • Heating system cost Comparisons
  • Propane central heating systems
  • Most Efficient heating system
  • Cheap central heating systems
  • Propane Gas heating systems
Copyright © 2020 l www.hotelbruce.com. All rights reserved.