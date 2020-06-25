Maine Fuel

Situated in the centre of downtown Lewiston in historic Lyceum Hall, Fuel is today's bistro. Our food is a nod to Country French, with offerings like NY Strip steak frites, our infamous braised chicken shank, French onion soup as well as other friendly preferences. We round out our selection with increased comfortable alternatives like our ribeye hamburger, mac and mozzarella cheese or a hearty croque monsieur. (That’s a ham and mozzarella cheese sandwich, served hot and topped with cheese sauce). Mon dieu!

Our spirits program, is, well, spirited. From craft cocktail offerings to an amazing selection of single malt scotch, we’ve first got it covered.

Wine? Yes! Our wine list has-been granted your wine Spectator Award of Excellence for 6 years running, and now we offer over 150 choices. What about worth? You can expect over 25 bottles of wine for $25 or underneath. And, with 14 wines offered by the glass, we some thing for everybody.

Gas is certainly not stuffy, or fancy. Our objective would be to provide exceptional food and solution, without attitude.