Heating with Propane

Propane-fueled heating systems provide ultimate in heating convenience and energy efficiency, whether you install a main home heating, a place heating system, or a variety of both:

Central Heating Systems

Propane furnaces utilize fans or blowers to force heated air from a situated furnace via ducts through the entire house. They offer to 25-degrees-warmer air than heat pumps and a lot of have electronic ignitions that stimulate burners only if heat becomes necessary. Some models are available with vent dampers, which near as soon as the heat need has been fulfilled and pitfall residual temperature for blood flow. Propane furnaces have operating life of 15 to 20 many years – decade more than electric heat pumps and additionally they run-in brief periods to reduce running costs.

Space Warming Techniques

Space heaters heat one room or area at the same time include: fireplaces, room heaters, and hearth stoves. Since room temperature solutions allow you to heat only the zones that want it, the benefits tend to be higher energy savings and quick warmth – so everyone remains comfortable.

Liquid Warming Systems

Water heating units would be the 2nd largest power people in most homes. The efficient heating power of propane could keep baths, automatic washers, and dishwashers hot – all at once. There are 2 fundamental forms of propane water warming methods:

Conventional Water Heaters

In liquid heating units with a tank, a propane burner keeps water stored at a constant heat. Tank water heaters have capacities of 30 to 100 gallons. They install exactly like natural-gas water heating units, making use of similar connections, space and ventilation demands. Eastern offers models that allow for many ways to vent. Traditional, direct, or power-vent models can be obtained.