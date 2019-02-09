February 9, 2019
Propane Vs. Kerosene Heating

Gas heat cost

Warm House

Lead Performer: Stone Mountain Technologies - Erwin, TN
Lovers:
- A.O. Smith - Milwaukee, WI
- Gas Technology Institute - Des Plaines, IL
DOE Funding: $903, 000
Expense Share: $232, 294
Energy Savings Through Improved Mechanical techniques and Building Envelope Technologies 2012 (DE-FOA-0000621)

Project Goal

Stone Mountain Technologies is creating and testing a packaged heat pump model with a moderate capability of 80, 000 British thermal devices each hour at an ambient heat of 47°F. Ideal for north, heating-dominated climates, the heat pump will offer an easy payback, without bonuses, of 3–5 many years. The technology lowers home heating costs by 30per cent–45% in comparison to traditional gasoline furnaces and boilers. The heat pump hits a coefficient of performance of 1.4 at 47°F and 1.2 at -13°F making use of an easy, single-effect ammonia-water absorption pattern. The model will be tested over a range of background conditions to verify its efficiency and production cost.

Associates

DOE Technology Management: Tony Bouza

Source: energy.gov


