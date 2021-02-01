Cost of gas heat

a heating oil delivery truck drives through Alexandria, Va., inside 2010 file image. Of four fuels, oil is one of expensive option to heat property this wintertime, in line with the EIA. Molly Riley/Reuters/File View Caption

Oil costs have increased excessive that oil heat, when competitive along with other significant home-heating fuels, is among the most most high-priced to make use of. Prices are associated with world events, so that they can transform rapidly. Nevertheless trend of history ten years is obvious: warming oil rates have more than doubled from $10.31 per million British thermal devices to significantly more than $25 per million Btus.

Nationwide, only about 6 percent of home owners use oil as their major warming supply. A lot of them are observed when you look at the Northeast.

This comparison uses the EIA’s Northeast rates, as it’s the only area that makes use of all four fuels in quantity and as it reflects the entire costs of home heating in a northern environment.