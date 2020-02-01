Carroll Home

February 1, 2020
Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll has actually put a home into the Manhattan seashore area in play for about $2 million.

Found about a block from Strand, only north of Manhattan seashore Pier, the 1930s residence features a brick-lined facade with an aqua-colored entry way and matching shutters.

The 1, 200 square feet of interiors has actually an income space with a rolled roof, a galley-style kitchen, a break fast nook, two rooms and 1.75 restrooms. Front-facing windows take-in a peek-a-boo view associated with the sea.

French doors from the master suite open to a staircase that leads right down to a brick-lined patio. There’s additionally an independent laundry space, storage space and a one-car storage.

Carroll, a longtime Southern Bay citizen, bought the coastline household in 1999 for $540, 000. It had been formerly up for lease at $4, 500 a month.

Jaime Lauren Davern of New york Pacific Realty holds the listing. The actual record price is $1.999 million.

In June, considering 42 product sales, the median price for blended single-family domiciles and condominiums in Manhattan Beach was $1, 864, 500, in accordance with CoreLogic. In addition a year ago, the median price was $2.4 million.

The 64-year-old Carroll coached the USC Trojans from 2001-2009, elevating this program to a nationwide powerhouse during that period. He has coached the Seahawks since 2010, winning two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl in 2013.

Though he could be above six years taken off their last online game at USC, Carroll however maintains a real estate presence in L.A. registers show he is the owner of at least three homes when you look at the South Bay plus a bungalow regarding North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii.

