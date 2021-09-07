A perfect way to save energy

Modern technologies are developing so rapidly: today devices that can achieve significant energy savings, for example solarenergy, have already appeared. These miracles of technology were created specifically in order to reduce utility bills.

The intermediaries between the sun's rays and the energy-generating mechanism are solar panels or collectors, which differ in purpose and design. To increase efficiency, the panels are placed on dynamic mechanisms resembling a tracking system - they rotate after the movement of the sun.

Batteries accumulate sun energy and allow it to be used to power household electrical appliances. They are panels with photocells on one side and a locking mechanism on the other. You can experiment and assemble the battery yourself, but it's easier to buy ready-made elements - the choice is wide enough.

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay