High efficiency oil furnace prices

Gas furnaces are one of the most popular, effective, and cost efficient ways to heat your home during the winter months. Regardless of where you live through the USA, as long as you have access to natural gas or propane gas, you can have a highly efficiency and reasonably priced gas furnace installed at your house at an affordable cost.

In this Furnace Price Guide, we’re going to cover both Natural Gas, and furnaces that have been converted to use Propane Gas. We’ll share wholesale and dealer installed gas furnace prices for the equipment from various top rated brands, as well as what cost you may expect to pay for variables like different sized furnaces, higher efficiency, and of course estimated repair costs for gas furnaces. At the end of the page you’ll find a section dedicated to user submitted prices, that contains what readers like yourself paid for their own furnace replacement cost, or complete HVAC system.

Prices Sorted by Gas Furnace Brand or Manufacturer

The brand or manufacturer of gas furnace you decide to purchase for your home will definitely have an effect on both the wholesale cost, and installed gas (or propane) furnace price. Just like any other HVAC product in the consumer market, there are different levels of quality with gas furnaces. That said, a poorly installed, top rated gas furnace is more likely to fail, than a professionally installed, lower rated furnace. Working with a professional HVAC contractor is just as important as choosing the right furnace brand.

While we focus primarily on natural gas, most can be converted to a propane gas for a very small fee. In most cases, it involves replacing the gas valve, the burners, jets, or a combination of the parts. Depending on your furnace, the kits cost in the $25 – $100 range. As you review the pricing tables below, you can adjust the cost to add in the conversion kit, to get the estimated propane furnace price for your needs.

Setting the Average Home Baseline

In order to display average furnace prices from different brands, we need to set a standard baseline. For this example, we’ll use an 80, 000 btu gas furnace with 90% AFUE efficiency, and a 3-ton (1200 cfm) fixed speed blower, being installed in a first floor utility closet, basement, or mechanical room. This setup would be common in an average 1600-2000 square foot home. The “Furnace Only” cost is considered the wholesale pricing, and “Approx Installed Cost” is an estimate of the furnace, including installation cost, and no other accessories or a central air unit.

Gas Furnace Brand or Manufacturer Furnace Only Approx Installed Cost Amana $902 $2, 685 American Standard $1, 650 $3, 520 $990 $2, 670 $1, 164 $3, 095 Coleman $780 $2, 360 $695 $1, 860 Heil $860 $2, 300 $1, 410 $3, 990 Nordyne $925 $2, 490 Payne $680 $1, 820 Rheem $1, 100 $2, 940 Ruud $1, 185 $3, 180 $1, 275 $3, 560 York $785 $2, 100 Average Furnace Cost:

$1, 215 $2, 370

Comparison of Prices Sorted by Gas Furnace Size and the Approximate Area it Heats

When you buy a new gas furnace, it’s very important that you get the properly sized unit for your home. If it’s too big, the furnace will short cycle on and off, you’ll end up with inadequate heating and lower the long-term reliability of the furnace. Too small, and it will run all the time, never properly heating your home and wasting quite a bit of energy.

The only accurate way to get a properly sized gas furnace is to run a heat loss load calculation on your home. You can find do it yourself tools to do it on your own as a reference, or request that your HVAC contractor supply one for you. Many areas of the USA now require an HVAC load test (Called Manual J) to get permits and inspections on new furnace installation.

For the purpose of this price comparison of different size systems, we are basing the costs on standard (80-90% afue) to high efficiency (92-96% afue) furnaces, installed in a home with normal to average difficulty.

Gas Furnace Size, Heats Approx Area Furnace (Std-High AFUE) Installed Cost 40, 000-60, 000 BTU’s, 600-1200 sf $545 – $1, 250 $1, 950 – $2, 810 60, 000-80, 000 BTU’s, 1000-1600 sf $680 – $1, 350 $1, 790 – $2, 980 80, 000-100, 000 BTU’s, 1400-2000 sf $870 – $1, 848 $2, 360 – $3, 720 100, 000-120, 000 BTU’s, 1800-2600 sf $976 – $2, 160 $2, 560 – $5, 100 120, 000-140, 000 BTU’s, 2400-3400 sf $1, 200 – $2, 750 $2, 920 – $6, 610

Cost Comparison of High Efficiency (AFUE) Gas Furnaces VS. Standard Efficiency

If you’ve wondered about the cost difference of a high-efficiency gas furnace versus standard efficiency, the table below will help you understand. When you choose a high efficiency system, you pay more up front but save considerably on your monthly utility costs to heat your home. High efficiency gas furnace prices usually include features like variable speed blowers, multi-stage burners, high tech communication with other hvac system components, and much more. Trane and Carrier are leaders in high efficiency furnace models, check the list of Trane furnace prices to get a better idea of the brand cost.

In addition to the initial cost burden, there are also considerations like different venting and condensation drains that must be taken into account by the installers.If not already equipped to handle it, these could add slightly to the cost of installation.