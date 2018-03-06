Efficiency oil Furnaces

March 6, 2018
The best way to vent a high-efficiency oil furnace would be to create a brand new chimney or duct and never reuse an old one. New high-efficiency furnaces create a toxic, acidic gas, and most current chimneys aren't prepared to discharge it. Alterations in environment force and dirt obstruction in the chimney can prevent the fumes from leaving. New chimneys should be built with material two fold walls to ventilate the fumes. Older chimneys need to be either fitted with a metal flue liner or lined with fireclay.

There are numerous downsides to retrofitting an existing chimney besides a decrease in furnace effectiveness. If chimney is the wrong size, water vapor within the fuel condenses, together with draft is inadequate to eliminate the gases. Some older vent pipelines and chimneys were built horizontally. These try not to produce a satisfactory ventilation draft and needs to be fitted with fans to maneuver the gases along through the chimney.

