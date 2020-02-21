Western Mass heating oil prices

Associated Coverage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the previous month or two, a lot of us have-been blasting air conditioner, attempting to keep cool. However, months from today, we’ll be arriving heat, also it’s pricey.

The past few winters, natural gas is the lowest priced alternative, but that would be altering.

“Prices of gasoline and oil is essentially the same. It used to be much better for those who have gas nevertheless now with the costs of oil, it’s heading down, ” said Carlos Chavez of Agawam.

When you look at the wintertime of 2013-2014, oil ended up being virtually double the cost of propane. The average Massachusetts resident invested around $1, 000 for natural gas for the season, and around $2, 000 on oil.

The common price of oil a year ago, had been close to $3.70 a gallon. At this time, 22News discovered some companies providing as little as $1.80.

Relating to New England Oil, FuelCo offers home heating oil for a $1.78 a gallon in Springfield. Important thing Oil is providing oil at $1.89 in Pittsfield, therefore’s $1.99 a gallon at Energy Direct in Southwick.

“Oil varies. We don’t understand what the economic climate will produce, ” stated Loanne Popp of western Springfield. “It will be perhaps not cheap to alter over and as oil rates increase… it creates it a whole lot even worse.”