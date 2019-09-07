Prices of heating oil in Maine

September 7, 2019
Maine_heating_oil

Numerous newer heating systems is converted from burning up heating oil to burning gas for $5, 000 to $10, 000. Older systems might cost more to convert, and may oftimes be changed completely. Savvy property owners take into consideration in calculating their particular annual power savings.

With oil and gas systems becoming likewise efficient, the fee to transform is the wager regarding the future commodity expense. Making use of seven many years as a horizon (the typical time an United States home owner stays within one home before going) you’d need conserve at the least $500 per year on your gasoline price, for seven years, in order to break even. At today’s energy costs, where heating oil expenses not as much as natural gas, that is money you’d never ever get back. Progressively hot winters have actually triggered the payback period to improve further (the warmer winter months, the longer it will take to make up the expense in future power cost savings).

Source: www.maineenergyfacts.com


