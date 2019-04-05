Cheapest heating oil in Norfolk

The most recent industry numbers from Oftec, and quarterly data from Sutherland Tables*, show that despite a sluggish escalation in heating oil costs because the beginning of 2016, the common annual cost of heating a house on oil has fallen again, and oil stays by far the cheapest of all of the major home heating fuels.

The expense of heating an average three bed room house in Great Britain with an oil condensing boiler happens to be only £690 per year.

This means Warming Oil is:

31percent cheaper than mains gas, which costs £1, 007 per year.

52% less expensive than an LPG condensing boiler which costs £1, 448 per annum.

56% less expensive than electric storage heaters at £1, 588 per annum to heat up similar normal home.

Is substantially less expensive to perform than any renewable heating option.

Unsurprisingly, with normal yearly heating costs for oil people falling every quarter during the last 36 months, consumer self-confidence in oil heating has actually significantly increased. This is shown by rising boiler product sales which, for January to April this season, stands in the highest degree since 2007.

OFTEC director-general Jeremy Hawksley responses:

“With 3 years of suffered falls in the normal annual home heating charges for oil, the industry has actually skilled a sustained period of product sales growth. Individuals are keeping oil given that cheapest home heating fuel definitely, while homeowners on LPG or electric may consider switching to oil home heating as the working prices are currently over £700 per year cheaper.”

Although crude oil rates have actually started to increase slowly, they continue to be dramatically less than 2 years ago. It’s hard to forecast if the costs will continue to be this reduced, so we would suggest checking your tank and giving Goff a call quickly.