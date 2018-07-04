Lowest prices heating oil

July 4, 2018
BOSTON (CBS) — Staying warm is anticipated to be expensive less this cold temperatures for home heating oil consumers.

Energy analyst Tom Kloza informs WBZ NewsRadio 1030 that as a result of a historical fall in cost of crude oil over the past 12 months, this will be the least expensive winter months for home heating oil since 2004.

“Heating oil will likely be a steal this present year under any situations, ” Kloza stated.

Only this past year, the average cost for warming oil ended up being about $4.24 per gallon, Kloza said. The present average is $2.43, and consumers should certainly discover rates near to $2 when they look around, he said.

“That’s real cash that individuals will be conserving in 2010, ” Kloza said. “This will probably be an inexpensive cold temperatures by any means.”

Crude oil rates still sink, and it’s feasible they may get even lower. Kloza said it could be wise to freeze heating oil costs today.

“They certainly might go lower, ” he stated. “If you find anything nearer to $2 rather than $2.50, then it’s most likely worth locking it in.”

Source: boston.cbslocal.com


