Heating oil Waterbury CT

Superior Fuel Inc. will safeguard your family or business with an uninterrupted fuel supply due to our onsite 650, 000 gallon storage facility and our advanced supply network.

Our supply connections and massive storage space terminal permits us ensure prompt continuous distribution of premium home heating oil and diesel products.

Our gasoline terminal we can preserve sufficient way to obtain premium warming oil onsite for price security and had amounts for our huge purchase clients.

Storage to Safeguard Your Loved Ones and Company!

Problems never happen with regards to’s convenient; EXCEPTIONAL is here now to take your call.

WE’RE BETTER!

Superior Service

Better Fuel safeguards its consumers with twenty-four hour service! You can reach a live representative that is ready and able to work with you. You can expect system maintenance programs and budget friendly rates.

Better Value

All power rates fluctuate, but heating oil will continue to be the smart option for years, averaging 44percent below propane over the past ten years for equal amounts of temperature. Electric heat is currently averaging $8 per gallon for equal levels of temperature. Oil-heat is an investment that offers.

Better Protection

Oil heat can be your best heating option because oil is certainly not explosive, or combustible. It is possible to light a match and drop it into warming oil therefore the flame goes out. It’s safe for you plus family members.

Superior Provide

There's no necessity to worry about the world’s method of getting crude oil, nearly all Connecticut’s home heating oil originates from america and Canada. also, Superior Fuel’s mammoth 650, 000 gallon storage space terminal claims uninterrupted service to any or all its clients.

Better Gas

We buy only advanced fuels blended with ingredients straight through the brand-new sanctuary terminals helping lower service telephone calls and maintain your system running neat and efficiently.

Within economy every cent counts, SUPERIOR has choices to best suit your spending plan and requirements!

Car shipping - let's concern yourself with keepin constantly your tank full

Early pay discounts

Arrange for our 24/7 provider protection rather than be remaining in the cold once more.

Keep your family hot and prevent freezing pipelines.

Fixed Pricing Programs (buyer should be on auto-delivery)

Prepay Oil – know precisely what you will really be spending money on oil hence it should be kept at our facility. Repayment entirely due at signing of contract.

Freeze Pricing- Lock in your oil price for the year without having to pay at the start.

Plan 1 -Electronic repayment due upon delivery

Will call Delivery