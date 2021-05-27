Heating oil prices in Mass

Through buying power of huge number of members,

we could negotiate a consistently reasonable and low cost.

Because home heating oil market is perhaps not a natural dominance such as the markets for propane or electricity (utilities), heating oil dealers can charge any retail markup. Because of this, it’s to the consumer locate a trusted heating oil dealer to make sure their house stays warm all winter long. Mass Energy’s Discount Heating Oil Service was created to limit the cost that dealers can charge our users.

We bargain the retail mark-up which our participating oil dealers can add to your everyday wholesale price of oil.

Our users’ prices change every day according to the alterations in the wholesale oil cost. This means that your cost per gallon is in keeping with the existing wholesale price of oil. And because retail markup is regulated by contract, this model protects you from price gouging.

Price gouging security: numerous oil dealers attract new clients with ultra-low oil prices at the beginning of the home heating period. They can offer these prices by reducing their profit percentage on your preliminary deliveries to lock you in as a person. But eventually, most dealers raise their prices—usually during the coldest months of the year when you are unlikely to leave them. Because Mass Energy regulates the margin our dealers can charge over their wholesale price for the whole 12 months, our members never ever encounter cost gouging.