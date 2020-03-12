March 12, 2020
Suffolk fuel oil

Fuel Oil

An oil-tank leak could be a nightmare for a Long Island homeowner—especially if the container is underground. You will possibly not know you've got a challenge before you’ve made use of your oil in just a few days.

Since many homeowner’s insurance coverage in New York will not cover oil-tank replacement, you’ll be regarding hook for thousands in equipment and remediation bills—unless you have ProGuard warming oil tank protection.

Created in 1999 and now with more than 60, 000 clients when you look at the Northeast, ProGuard is a cleanup and security program designed for residential oil storage tanks.

ProGuard helps to lessen the costs associated with oil releases with coverage both for underground and aboveground container leakages.

ProGuard Tank Production Protection addresses:

  • Up to $100, 000 for underground storage space tanks or $50, 000 for preceding surface storage tanks for cleanup expenses resulting from a leak, with a $500 deductible for above ground tanks and a $1, 000 allowable for underground tanks
  • Up to $1, 000 for gardening or site renovation after a cleanup
  • Transferable coverage to make home sales easier

ProGuard protection can be obtained to your residential consumer with an energetic oil container that keeps a maximum of 4, 000 gallons, and who gets oil on Automatic Delivery. Commercial policies are also available to clients with tanks over 4, 000 gallons.

Source: www.swezeyfuel.com


