September 22, 2019
Required for natural gas

Gas oil VS fuel oil

Fuel Oil

Trading Screen Product NameHeating Oil Arb Futures (mt)Trading Screen Hub NameHO 1st Line/LS GO 1st LineContract Symbol

ULL

Contract Size

1, 000 metric tonnes

Unit of Trading

Any several of just one, 000 metric tonnes

Currency

United States Dollars and dollars

Trading Cost Quotation

One cent ($0.01) per metric tonne

Payment Cost Quotation

One tenth of just one penny ($0.001) per metric tonne

Minimum Cost Fluctuation Last Trading Time

Final working day of agreement thirty days

Floating Price

According of day-to-day settlement, the Floating cost will undoubtedly be decided by ICE utilizing cost information from some resources including place, forward and derivative areas for both physical and financial loans.

Last Settlement Cost

In respIct of final settlement, the Floating cost will be a price in USD and cents per gallon based on the difference between the average of the mean of the settlement prices as made public by ICE for the Heating Oil 1st Line Swap Future and the average of the mean of the settlement prices as made public by ICE for the Low Sulphur Gasoil 1st Line Swap Future for each Business Day in the determination period. Conversion Factor: 1 metric tonne = 312.9 gallons

Contract Series

Up to 48 consecutive months

Last Due Dates

Two Clearing House Company Days following Last Trading Day

Company Days

ICE Business Days

Linked Future

Yes

MIC CodeIFEUClearing Venues
Source: www.theice.com


Share this article





Related Posts


Oil VS gas heating
Oil VS gas heating
April 10, 2017
Johns fuel oil
Johns fuel oil
March 11, 2017
What is fuel oil?
What is fuel oil?
March 26, 2019

Latest Posts
Gas oil VS fuel oil
Gas oil VS fuel…
Trading Screen Product NameHeating Oil…
September 22, 2019
Fuel oil Chart
Fuel oil Chart
Two-cycle engines run-on a mixture of…
September 17, 2019
Cheapest oil
Cheapest oil
Oil futures recently dipped below $30…
September 12, 2019
Prices of heating oil in Maine
Prices of heating…
Numerous newer heating systems is converted…
September 7, 2019
Long Island fuel oil prices
Long Island fuel…
Title: Illinois Agricultural Association…
September 2, 2019
Search
Featured posts
  • Oil VS gas heating
  • Johns fuel oil
  • What is fuel oil?
  • Number 2 fuel oil
  • Affordable fuel oil
  • Mass fuel oil prices
  • Long Island fuel oil prices
  • Oil Vs. Gas furnace
  • Heat pump VS oil furnace
Copyright © 2019 l www.hotelbruce.com. All rights reserved.