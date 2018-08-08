August 8, 2018
Marketing established the

Number 2 fuel oil

Fuel Oil

New Yorkers burn more than 1 billion gallons of home heating oil each year which is the reason nearly 14% of good particulate matter toxins emitted into our atmosphere; even more PM2.5 emissions than all vehicles when you look at the town combined. This particulate matter includes many toxins which are connected with breathing and cardiac conditions. The City published a rule that requires all boilers in new york burn reasonable sulfur Number2 oil or gas. Low sulfur #2 oil — anew course of gasoline created by state law — includes only 15 ppm of sulfur, in comparison to 3, 000 ppm incurrent figures 4 and 6 heating oil. Upon full execution, these laws will reduce the total amount of good particles emitted from heating structures by at the very least 63%. They could reduce the entire concentration of good particles inside city’s environment from all resources by 5percent. We estimate that these quality of air improvements could avoid roughly 200 deaths, 100 hospitalizations, and 300 emergency room visits for conditions brought on by polluting of the environment every year. The regulations will lower co2 by more or less one million metric tons.

Source: www.nyc.gov


