John fuel oil prices

2014–2015 Young’s Home Comfort

Heating Oil Programs

Pre-Paid Heating Oil System

Our conventional Pre-Paid system was enhanced to permit our consumers the opportunity to buy oil ahead of time any time throughout the year.

Two prices are going to be readily available each Monday

Rates available online or telephone call (215) 234-4351

One price in the event that you pay by cash or check

One price if you pay by charge card

If you wish in order to make a purchase, your repayment should be within workplace by Friday of the same week. There is the choice to make one purchase for year or several expenditures through-out the entire year.

Minimum 200 gallons each acquisition.

Gallons is going to be delivered in purchase they were purchased.

Client agrees to simply take delivery of most gallons bought, at cost bought by December 31, 2015.

There will be no cost recalculations or refunds of unused credit.-

All accounts will likely to be arranged on a convenient automated shipping Schedule. Automated shipping will stay at the conclusion for the arrangement unless we get written notification otherwise.

*Program terms and prices subject to transform without previous notice

Easy Payment Program

This program is a reasonable solution to manage your home heating oil expenses. Whenever you enroll in this program we shall determine a monthly payment plan centered on your annual fuel use.

Term:

Distribution:

Convenient Automated Shipping Provider. Automatic Delivery will continue at the conclusion of agreement unless we receive written notification otherwise.

Prices:

Deliveries would be billed at regular retail price during the delivery

Repayments:

Monthly payments tend to be because of between the first and 15th of every thirty days

Intrest:

Half of 1 % (6per cent yearly) Interest applied to any credit stability is applied on the fifteenth of every month

The program end day is May 31, 2015. For those who have a credit balance it will probably roll over to the after that season’s plan. When you yourself have a balance due, payment completely is due by Summer 30, 2015.

Automatic & Will Call Shipping for Regular Retail Deliveries

As your “full solution” warming oil supplier, we provide numerous Heating Oil Programs and Payment Options to most useful suit your needs. We never charge registration fees or termination charges regarding of your programs. We have confidence in providing our consumers with all the most readily useful items and service, and doing business with sincerity and integrity. Young’s Petroleum has your very best interests and heating convenience in mind. Please let us know everything we can do obtainable.