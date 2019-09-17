Fuel oil Chart

Two-cycle engines run-on a mixture of gas and oil. Each engine-type is made to operate on a specific gas-to-oil blend ratio. To verify the right ratio for the gear, check your Operator's Manual.

ESSENTIAL: Use only oil which labeled for use in “Two-cycle” or “Two-stroke” motors. Two-cycle oil is present at most significant retail stores, automotive supply stores, and our on the web components shop as an ingredient number OL-28.

NOTE: artificial oil is perfectly good to make use of, nonetheless it must be mixed when you look at the exact ratio specified when it comes to motor. Try not to follow any training from the oil bundle that says usually.

To mix two-cycle fuel, begin by putting appropriate amount of oil in gasoline can. Then gradually add the correct number of fuel. Try not to try to blend the fuel and oil straight in the gas tank of the equipment.

ESSENTIAL: don't use any gas which over thirty days old. Usually do not mix more gasoline than it's likely you'll use within per month. View here to learn about issues about old gasoline.

Just what gasoline blend do i would like?

The chart here shows the most suitable quantity of oil per gallon that every blending ratio needs.

Moreover it reveals the amount per Imperial Gallon and per Liter for our *International consumers situated not in the United States.