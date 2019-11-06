November 6, 2019
During March of 2014

Cheapest fuel oil

Fuel Oil

Prices on pump going to the work Day week-end are the most affordable they’ve held it's place in 12 many years, the Department of Energy noted Friday.

The nationwide average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is sitting between $2.21 and $2.22 on Friday, down from $2.51 cents this past year. The the Houston-area average is simply $2.02, in accordance with quotes from AAA and GasBuddy.com, which monitor fuel prices and refining task.

The global glut of oil and less expensive crude prices are the principal reason behind less expensive fuel costs, the vitality Department explained. Refiners can find crude on the cheap to turn out more fuel. The nation’s inventory stockpiles of both crude oil and gas are almost historic highs.

The expense of fuel continues to be about 50 cents higher per gallon than it was at its reasonable point in mid-February, but costs are likely to come down again inside fall when roadway trips become less frequent and refineries change to creating inexpensive winter-grade gasoline.

The power division forecasts U.S. fuel costs will fall to an all over the country average of $1.95 a gallon throughout the 4th quarter of the season for an average $2.06 a gallon for many of 2016.

In accordance with a AAA study, 55 percent of Us americans said they truly are prone to take a road journey in 2010 because reduced gas prices. The Oil cost Suggestions Service projects that People in america will purchase about 400 million gallons of fuel each day over work Day weekend, at a price of $880 million day-to-day.

Source: fuelfix.com


