Fuel oil boilers

a gas found in stationary boiler installations, on oceangoing and lake vessels, as well as in professional furnaces of various kinds. Boiler gasoline natural oils might categorized based on their particular raw materials as petroleum oils, which are made out of petroleum residue; shale oils, which consist of tars from semicoking of shale; and coal essential oils, which are hefty portions of tars from semicoking of coal. The fuel oils are distinguished according to their particular viscosity, sulfur content, ash content, solidification temperature, as well as heat of combustion.

Petroleum essential oils, that are categorized according to sulfur content as low-sulfur (0.5 %), sulfurous (2 per cent), and high-sulfur (up to 3.5 %), take into account many gasoline natural oils. Minimal sulfur content is specially important for fuels used in commercial furnaces (for example, open-hearth furnaces). The benefits of gas oil when compared with solid fuels are a higher temperature of combustion (37—42 megajoules per kg, or 9, 000–10, 000 kilocalories per kg), the ease of transport and storage space, the convenience of providing gasoline toward firebox, additionally the exact regulation of this thermal running circumstances of equipment. Within respect boiler gas is inferior only to gaseous fuels.

