New England oil prices Mass

New The united kingdomt, which relies more heavily on heating oil than any other region, is getting a windfall through the big drop in petroleum rates. This present year, households using oil to heat up their particular domiciles can get savings of $1, 200 to $1, 500, an average of, from reduced home heating oil and fuel rates.

The typical cost for heating oil in New The united kingdomt had been $2.88 a gallon last week, down from $4.01 a year previously, the united states Department of Energy says. In Massachusetts, the average had been $2.92 a gallon, down from $4.02 last year.

John J. Drew, president of Action for Boston Community developing, said reasonable oil costs have aided 9, 000 low-income Massachusetts people that use warming oil and accept national home heating assistance through the nonprofit social solutions company. But another 17, 000 households served because of the team usage either propane or electricity to heat up their houses — and the ones rates have increased.