Home comfort

The purchase and installation of an air conditioner has become relevant not only with the onset of summer, but also during the cold season.This unit can create a comfortable microclimate not only in an apartment, but also in an office or other enclosed space.

Today, many manufacturers provide different models of air conditioners for all kinds of needs.We will describe their distinctive qualities, features and the most important aspects of choice in this article.

Design and principle of operation

There are several types of air conditioners.The most popular for home use are a split system and a mobile monoblock.

We will get acquainted with their functional features a little below, and now we will consider the principle of operation and the difference in design.

The principle of operation of the air conditioner is based on a change in the state of aggregation of the refrigerant (freon) depending on the temperature and pressure in a closed system.

It should be noted that the air conditioner does not produce cold or heat, but transfers it from the room to the outside.Depending on the selected mode, the air conditioner either transfers heat from the room to the street, or from the street to the room in heating mode.

Order Mantencion Aire Acondicionado and get cool air on hot days!

Photo by https://mantenciondeaireacondicionado.cl