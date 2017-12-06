Heating oil Service



Current HOT system began on March 15, 2000. The program enables 3rd party official certification of cleanups and decommissionings of heating oil tanks by DEQ licensed service providers. Whenever a licensed contractor finishes a cleanup or decommissioning, the organization submits a certification into division. The Department will issue a letter into container owner registering the specialist's certification. The blend of the specialist's official certification and DEQ's registration is equivalent to the "no more Action" page your DEQ regularly issue. Types HOT launch, decommissioning and cleaning kinds

HOT service provider and supervisor kinds Extra information from databases and mapping programs Leaking Underground Space Tank (LUST) Cleanup Site Database

Search this database for websites which have reported releases from petroleum-containing underground storage space tanks, including residential home heating oil tanks, regulated tanks at gas stations as well as other commercial facilities, and non-regulated tanks.

View a listing of previous and present contaminated sites and cleaning tasks for the selected location. Site Overview Reports are available for each site.

A location-based strategy for finding away about DEQ activity in your neighborhood. It identifies previous and current license holders and contains information regarding web sites that'll have now been contaminated by-past functions.