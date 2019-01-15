Fuel oil flash point
The flash point is a sign of how effortless a chemical may burn. Materials with greater flash things tend to be less combustible or dangerous than chemical compounds with lower flash things.
Some fuels and their particular flash points at atmospheric pressure:
|Fuel
|Flash Point
(concerning)
Acetaldehyde
-36
Acetone
0
Benzene
12
Biodiesel
266
Carbon Disulfide
-22
Diesel Fuel (1-D)
100
Diesel Fuel (2-D)
126
Diesel Fuel (4-D)
130
Ethyl Alcohol, Ethanol
63
Fuels Oil No.1
100 - 162
Fuels Oil No.2
126 - 204
Fuels Oil No.4
142 - 240
Fuels Oil No.5 Lite
156 - 336
Fuels Oil No.5 Heavy
160 - 250
Fuels Oil No.6
150
Gas
-45
Gear oil
375 - 580
Iso-Butane
-117
Iso-Pentane
less than -60
Iso-Octane
10
Jet gasoline (A/A-1)
100 - 150
Kerosene
100 - 162
Methyl Liquor
52
Motor oil
420 - 485
n-Butane
-76
n-Pentane
under -40
n-Hexane
-7
n-Heptane
25
n-Octane
56
Naphthalene
174
NeoHexane
-54
Propane
-156
Styrene
90
Toluene
40
Xylene
Source: www.engineeringtoolbox.com
