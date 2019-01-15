Fuel oil flash point

January 15, 2019
The flash point is a sign of how effortless a chemical may burn. Materials with greater flash things tend to be less combustible or dangerous than chemical compounds with lower flash things.

burning flames

Some fuels and their particular flash points at atmospheric pressure:

Fuel Flash Point
(concerning) Acetaldehyde -36 Acetone 0 Benzene 12 Biodiesel 266 Carbon Disulfide -22 Diesel Fuel (1-D) 100 Diesel Fuel (2-D) 126 Diesel Fuel (4-D) 130 Ethyl Alcohol, Ethanol 63 Fuels Oil No.1 100 - 162 Fuels Oil No.2 126 - 204 Fuels Oil No.4 142 - 240 Fuels Oil No.5 Lite 156 - 336 Fuels Oil No.5 Heavy 160 - 250 Fuels Oil No.6 150 Gas -45 Gear oil 375 - 580 Iso-Butane -117 Iso-Pentane less than -60 Iso-Octane 10 Jet gasoline (A/A-1) 100 - 150 Kerosene 100 - 162 Methyl Liquor 52 Motor oil 420 - 485 n-Butane -76 n-Pentane under -40 n-Hexane -7 n-Heptane 25 n-Octane 56 Naphthalene 174 NeoHexane -54 Propane -156 Styrene 90 Toluene 40 Xylene
