February 12, 2017
Protecting Heating Oil and

Heating oil and diesel

Diesel

Heating oil the most efficient and safe home heating choices. Ultra-Low Sulphur Diesel (ULSD) is just one of the cleanest fuels you can use to power construction and farm gear. However, like any source of energy, they could be hazardous if not handled and saved properly.

  • Keep snowfall and ice from falling on or near your outside tanks, particularly any subjected filters or oil lines.
  • Do not let children use or near gasoline storage space tanks or home heating gear.
  • Hold flammable materials (documents, toys, clothing alongside chemicals) from your gas burning appliances.
  • Get oil burning heating device serviced yearly to help keep it safe.
  • Buy and install smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in your house (and know very well what to accomplish before the detector noises).
  • Store heating oil or diesel only in authorized bins.
  • NEVER combine diesel or heating oil with gasoline.
  • Cannot smoke within five feet of a storage space tank.
  If you see an oil leak, attempt to are and call Irving Energy at
Source: www.irvingenergy.com


